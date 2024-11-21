Ipoh police appeal for public’s help to locate two missing teenage girls

IPOH: Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating two teenage girls from Ipoh who have been reported missing since the second week of this month.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the two teenagers reported missing are K. Rimashihi, 15, and Nur Adleena Batrisyia Mohd Saiful Nourman, 16.

He said Rimashini, whose address is in Medan Klebang Prima, Chemor near here, has been reported missing since Nov 12.

“Nur Adleena Batrisyia, whose address is at Taman Pakatan here, was reported missing on Nov 18,“ he said in a statement.

Abang Zainal Abidin said for the Nur Adleena Batrisyia case, anyone with information can contact the assistant investigating officer SI Mastiah Itam at 012-5687579 while for the Rimashini case, can contact ASP Mahani Mohammed at 019-2618221.

The public can also contact the Ipoh District Police Headquarters at 05-2451500 or any police station nearby.