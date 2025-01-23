Ipoh Sentral project to begin in six months

IPOH: The Ipoh Sentral project, a transit-oriented development (TOD) covering an area of 27.11 hectares is set to commence in six months, with the first phase focusing on landscaping, enhancements, and preservation of heritage and cultural elements.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the first phase of the project is expected to take two years, with the initial stage involving the process of obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities.

“I wish to emphasise that places of worship will not be affected, but instead will be enhanced. Historical elements will remain untouched, preserved, and restored, and a new mosque will be built in the area,” he said.

Loke said this after witnessing the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MoA) between Ipoh Sentral Sdn Bhd (ISSB) and Country Annexe Sdn Bhd (CASB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB).

MRCB Group managing director Datuk Imran Salim and ISSB chief executive officer Firdaus Effendy Mokhtar signed the MoA on behalf of CASB and ISSB, respectively.

Loke said the project, realised through close collaboration between the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC), the Perak government, and MRCB, aims to transform the urban landscape of Ipoh by integrating residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, creating a sustainable, connected, and integrated environment.

“Ipoh Sentral, located next to Ipoh KTM Station, has the potential to reshape the city’s landscape, making it more efficient and people-friendly. With a gross development value (GDV) of RM6.26 billion, it is expected to bring significant benefits to both the local and national economies,” he said.

Loke explained that the second phase of the project, implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, would feature a mixed development comprising serviced apartments, office and commercial spaces, a hotel, and community facilities.

“This phase is expected to take 20 years to complete,” he said, adding that as a transit-oriented development, Ipoh Sentral is expected to reduce road congestion, enhance public transport usage, and contribute to lower carbon emissions.

This aligns with the country’s commitment to sustainable development and the global climate change agenda, he added.