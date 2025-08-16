Ipoh Sentral to boost transport, tourism and jobs with RM6.25bn hub

IPOH: The Ipoh Sentral project, part of the Perak Smart City 2030 Green Transport Agenda, is set to modernise Ipoh while preserving its cultural heritage and fostering community ties.

Ipoh Sentral Sdn Bhd and Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) stated that the transit-oriented development will integrate rail, buses, taxis, e-hailing, and pedestrian pathways.

The mixed-use precinct aims to reduce car dependency and promote a low-carbon mobility ecosystem.

A key focus of the masterplan is enhancing existing community worship spaces without disruption.

The project was launched today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, and Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Spanning 67 acres, the RM6.25 billion development will be rolled out in two phases.

Phase 1 includes a public park at Regat Tun Perak with a new mosque designed to blend with the surroundings.

Phase 2 will feature serviced apartments, offices, retail spaces, hotels, and community facilities.

The project is expected to create 8,000 to 9,000 construction jobs and over 10,000 roles upon completion.

It will also boost Perak’s tourism, capitalising on 10.2 million domestic visitors and rising international arrivals in 2024.

With direct rail links to KL Sentral and Penang Sentral, Ipoh Sentral will serve as a regional gateway for trade and tourism.

ETS ridership hit 4.13 million passengers in 2024, while the Butterworth-Ipoh Komuter line saw a 29% surge in daily users.

Modelled after KL Sentral’s success, the hub aims to attract professionals from Penang and KL to live in Ipoh.

Ipoh Sentral Sdn Bhd is a joint venture between federal and state governments, RAH, Silver Smart Sdn Bhd, and MRCB. - Bernama