Islamic law perspective on GISBH presented to conference of rulers today, tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on the Islamic law perspective regarding GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) will be presented to the Conference of Rulers, which is convening today and tomorrow.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) presented a study during the recent National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) Muzakarah Committee meeting, weighing and deciding on legal opinions related to GISBH.

“The decision has been approved by MKI chairman Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak.

“To date, six states have issued legal rulings concerning GISBH,“ he said when replying to a question from Abd Ghani Ahmad (PN-Jerlun) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Abd Ghani had wanted to know the government’s drastic steps to abolish the Tarekat Aurad Muhamadiyah, which is still practised despite being declared deviant in 1994.

Zulkifli said that based on Jakim’s observations, the Tarekat Aurad Muhamadiyah continues to be practised by followers due to several factors, including the secretive nature of the practice and the strong influence of former Al-Arqam leader Ashaari Muhammad among followers, even after the fatwa was issued.

He said Jakim would continue to focus on strengthening the faith and beliefs of Muslims, including members of GISBH, through knowledge cultivation, education, and comprehensive faith reinforcement programmes in collaboration with state Islamic religious councils and state Islamic departments.

“The government’s drastic measure to eliminate this tarekat is through coordinated operations with federal and state agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, as part of Op Global, involving different legal frameworks,” he added.