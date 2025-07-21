Perlis council officer released on MACC bail in RM70k graft case

KANGAR: A Perlis local council assistant architectural officer, remanded for seven days since July 15 in a corruption probe, has been released on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail.

The 37-year-old woman remains under investigation for allegedly accepting bribes alongside a retired enforcement assistant from the same council.

Perlis MACC director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani confirmed the release but stressed that investigations are ongoing.

The case involves approximately RM70,000, with bribes reportedly ranging from RM300 to RM9,000.

The retired officer, aged 61, was released earlier on July 17.

“The retired officer, who was remanded with the woman on July 15, was released on July 17,“ Mohd Nor Adha told Bernama via WhatsApp.

The suspects allegedly solicited bribes from applicants seeking house renovation permit approvals between 2022 and 2024.

Payments were reportedly made via bank transfers to the male suspect’s account, which was later shared with the female suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama