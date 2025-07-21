Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles, kills one in Kyiv

KYIV: Russia launched a fresh wave of drone and missile strikes on Ukraine in an overnight attack, killing one person, wounding seven others, and causing multiple fires in Kyiv, city officials said.

Explosions lit up the night sky as the high-pitched whine of drone engines echoed off the walls of the capital’s high-rise buildings.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said rescuers and medics were working on sites across four districts of the capital. A subway station in central Kyiv, commercial property, shops, houses, and a kindergarten were damaged, city officials said.

Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched 426 drones and 24 missiles overnight across the country, but only 23 drones hit their targets. Many Kyiv residents rushed to underground stations for shelter as explosions echoed through the city.

At the scene of one strike, dazed residents stood amid shattered glass and scorched walls after a drone hit the lower floors of an apartment building. In Ivano-Frankivsk, several hundred kilometres west of Kyiv, four people, including a child, were injured in the attack, according to the state emergencies service.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk said the attack was the largest on his city since the start of the war in 2022. Meanwhile, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 12 strikes overnight, with a civilian industrial facility catching fire and apartment windows blown out. - Reuters