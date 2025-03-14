Ismail Sabri spends six hours at MACC HQ to give statement

PUTRAJAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spent six hours yesterday at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters to provide his statement.

The Bera MP is also expected to return to the headquarters today to continue giving his statement.

Ismail Sabri, who arrived at the graft busters’ building at 9.47am, left at 3.14pm.

He was quoted by Bernama as saying that he would fully cooperate with the authorities.

“Today I was at the MACC headquarters to give my statement. I will continue cooperating with the authorities until the investigation is concluded,” Ismail Sabri said.

ALSO READ: Ismail Sabri leaves MACC HQ after providing statement, to return tomorrow

The country’s ninth prime minister was summoned as part of an ongoing investigation into corruption and money laundering cases allegedly linked to him.

Nearly 40 reporters had gathered at the headquarters as early as 8am for his arrival.

He was initially scheduled to provide his statement at the MACC headquarters on March 5 but it was postponed.

It was reported that Ismail Sabri had collapsed at his home on Feb 21 and was hospitalised for blood pressure-related problems.

ALSO READ: Ismail Sabri’s doctor uncertain if he can meet MACC after latest medical leave

A later appointment on March 7 was also postponed after he submitted another medical certificate.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki was previously reported as saying that Ismail Sabri’s medical leave had ended on March 12 and, to his knowledge, his illness is not serious.

On Tuesday MACC sources said statements from 36 witnesses had been recorded to assist in the corruption and money laundering investigation involving the former prime minister, with an additional 23 witnesses identified and set to be summoned soon.

ALSO READ: Ismail Sabri probe: 36 witnesses finish giving statements to MACC, 23 others to be summoned

On March 3, Azam confirmed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the investigation, following the discovery of about RM170 million in cash at a safe house during a raid.

The MACC has also reportedly frozen 13 bank accounts, containing over RM2 million, as part of its ongoing investigation.