KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no issue that UMNO will be affected following the investigation into the corruption case being faced by former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, stressed that the case was an individual case and did not involve the party.

“That is not an issue among the leadership and UMNO members. We regard the case as a personal or individual matter. It has nothing to do with us officially,“ he said at a press conference after attending an Iftar Ceremony with the UMNO Supreme Council here today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman commented on whether the corruption case involving Ismail Sabri would disrupt UMNO’s stability and whether the matter would affect the party’s image.

The UMNO president reiterated that UMNO was not involved in the money and gold bars seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the corruption case involving Ismail Sabri.

“There is no direct connection to political funds or collections made by UMNO. We will leave it to the MACC to take follow-up action and if there is any legal action, it is up to the MACC and the Attorney-General’s Chambers,“ he said.

Previously, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was reported to have said that Ismail Sabri was a suspect in a corruption and money laundering investigation following the discovery of about RM170 million in cash at a safehouse following a raid.

The focus of the investigation is on expenditure and procurement of funds for promotional and publicity purposes while he led the country.

MACC had previously seized about RM170 million in cash in various international currencies including Baht, Riyal, Pound Sterling, Won, Euro, Swiss Franc and Yuan, as well as 16 kilogrammes of pure gold bars estimated to be worth nearly RM7 million.