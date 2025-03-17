Ismail Sabri back at MACC HQ to provide statement

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters to continue giving his statement in an investigation into a corruption and money laundering case linked to him.

The vehicle carrying the ninth prime minister arrived at 9.52 am, marking his fourth appearance at the MACC headquarters.

The investigation focuses on funding sources and expenditures related to promotional and publicity activities of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On March 3, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the case, following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in various currencies and 16 kg of gold bars in a ‘safehouse’ during a raid.

The MACC has also frozen 13 bank accounts to assist in the investigation.

Ismail Sabri had previously given a statement to the MACC in January last year regarding the use of RM700 million for government publicity during his administration.

On Feb 10 this year, he submitted his asset declaration before his statement was recorded on Feb 19.

Ismail Sabri was initially scheduled to appear on March 5 to provide his statement but was unable to do so due to health issues and was issued a medical certificate.

He resumed his statement after his medical leave ended on March 12.

Earlier, the media reported that the MACC had recorded statements from 32 witnesses and detained four former aides of Ismail Sabri in connection with the investigation.