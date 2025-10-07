Israel faces global isolation over Gaza war: Analysts

PETALING JAYA: Two years into the devastating Gaza war that has killed tens of thousands and pushed the enclave to the brink of famine, political analysts say Israel now faces unprecedented global isolation as more nations recognise Palestine and condemn Tel Aviv’s actions as genocidal.

The shift comes amid renewed outrage over Israel’s seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) last week, a humanitarian convoy carrying aid to Gaza, in which 23 Malaysians were among about 400 people detained during a naval raid.

International media reported that Israeli forces intercepted 41 ships in a

12-hour operation before towing them to the Ashdod Port in southern Israel.

The Malaysians were later freed following intensive diplomatic efforts and were expected to return home yesterday.

Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said global opinion has turned sharply against Israel, with even its traditional allies beginning to distance themselves.

“In just two years, the geopolitical landscape has changed. The number of United Nations (UN) members recognising Palestine as a sovereign nation has risen from over 140 to 156, including key countries such as France, Australia, Canada, Spain and Ireland.”

Azmi said even United States President Donald Trump, once a staunch ally of Israel, recently pledged to “reinstate Israel into the international community”, adding that the remark reflects how far Tel Aviv’s diplomatic standing has fallen.

“Israel is now viewed as a pariah state and this is entirely the result of its own conduct in Gaza.”

He added that without Washington’s backing, Israel would not be able to sustain its current actions.

“No one expected more than 60,000 deaths or for Gaza City to be reduced to rubble. Israel’s actions are now openly compared to genocidal practices and global sentiment overwhelmingly favours Palestine, not just on religious grounds, but because of the sheer scale of the humanitarian disaster.”

Azmi said Malaysia’s solidarity with Palestine has been consistent since the 1960s, and the GSF incident reaffirmed the nation’s enduring commitment to humanitarian aid despite rising risks.

He accused Israel of weaponising food and medicine, adding that aid is being restricted as part of a deliberate strategy to “break the Palestinian spirit”.

“By denying basic necessities, Israel is committing acts that many in the international community now classify as genocide.”

Azmi said the war was unlikely to spread beyond Gaza and the West Bank, as most Arab nations, including Iran, have no interest in escalation, though the US veto in the UN Security Council remains a major obstacle to peace.

“President Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which pressures both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas through mediators such as Qatar and Egypt, may not be perfect but it shows a clear political intent to end the conflict.”

He added that Trump’s expected attendance at the Asean Summit later

this year offers a crucial opportunity for regional leaders to raise Southeast Asia’s humanitarian concerns directly with Washington.

Meanwhile, Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Dr Oh Ei Sun said the two-year war in Gaza continues because Israel and Hamas remain adamantly committed to each other’s total annihilation, making it difficult for any party to resolve the conflict.

He said global opinion towards Israel has shifted in recent months, with public sentiment and consequently elected governments in much of the Western world moving towards a more immediate recognition of Palestine.

Oh said the prolonged war has further destabilised the Middle East, a region long unsettled by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“It has spiralled into on-and-off armed clashes involving Israel on one side and groups such as Hezbollah, Iran and the Houthis on the other.”

He added that the regional bloc must work closely with the US to have any meaningful impact on peace efforts in the Middle East.

He also said the conflict is likely to continue intermittently until one side is decisively defeated, making pathways towards lasting peace or accountability for war crimes uncertain.