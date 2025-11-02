PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reaffirmed Malaysia’s firm stance on the Palestinian issue, condemning Israel’s actions as a “colonisation project” and questioning the legitimacy of negotiations while the occupation persists.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Anwar stressed that Malaysia would continue its efforts to support Palestine, but warned against superficial diplomatic manoeuvres that fail to address the root cause of the conflict.

“And this brings us back to the core issue of Gaza and Palestine. We will continue our efforts, but we are not merely walking in a queue. You can see ongoing abstentions and questions on the matter. To me, this is a colonisation project,” he said.

He criticised the international community’s reluctance to take decisive action, pointing out that negotiations remain futile as long as Israel maintains its occupation of Palestinian territories.

“I mean, how much negotiation can you have when the coloniser has not withdrawn?” he asked.

Anwar also highlighted the systematic dispossession of Palestinians, stressing that the issue extends beyond politics to the fundamental right of ownership.

“The issue is not just political ... it is also about land, houses, and property. There are two key issues here. One is immediate humanitarian assistance. But we must also work towards a long-term, just solution to the problem,” he added.

Malaysia has been a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights and continues to work with Türkiye and other international partners to address the crisis.

Earlier, Erdogan witnessed the exchange of 11 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Türkiye and Malaysia, covering key areas such as energy transition, disaster management, defence, trade, and media collaboration.

The Turkish leader arrived in Malaysia on Monday for a two-day official visit at Anwar’s invitation.

