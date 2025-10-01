Israeli military vessel attempts intimidation against Gaza-bound flotilla ships

SEPANG: The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre has confirmed attempted intimidation by a military vessel believed to belong to Israel against two Global Sumud Flotilla ships.

SNCC Director-General Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby stated the military vessel circled the Alma and Sirius ships while disrupting their communication systems.

He disclosed suspicious activities involving approximately 10 drones flying in formation around the flotilla’s space.

“No physical interception has occurred, and the entire delegation is safe and remains on alert,“ he said during a press conference on the latest GSF developments.

Sani Araby, who also serves as MAPIM CEO, confirmed the GSF mission ships entered the final Yellow Zone at 4:20 am Malaysian time.

The flotilla is expected to enter Red Zone 3, located 100 nautical miles from Gaza, starting at 9 pm Malaysian time today.

Observer ships including Tunisia’s Shireen and Italy’s Summertime-Jong will not enter the Red Zone according to the established plan.

Live CCTV footage from the ships has begun broadcasting on www.sumudnusantara.com for global observation and evidence collection.

Sani Araby urged Malaysians to unite across racial, religious and political lines in supporting the flotilla’s non-violent mission.

When questioned about potential attacks, he stated the delegation remains prepared for possible interception based on previous mission experiences.

“We are still in international waters and we are not violating any laws or legality, and this also involves 45 countries,“ he emphasised.

He called upon national and world leadership to observe the ongoing situation in Gaza and take political action against what he described as genocide.

The delegation maintains its commitment to peaceful protest against the blockade of Gaza despite the escalating tensions. – Bernama