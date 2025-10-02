Israeli Navy intercepts Malaysian aid ships in Gaza humanitarian mission

SEPANG: The Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to deliver aid to Palestinians turned into an international crisis when Israeli Navy forces intercepted several ships outside Gaza waters last night.

Israeli naval commandos boarded multiple vessels in the Mediterranean Sea’s red zone, detaining participants including Malaysian celebrities and activists.

The flotilla’s ten ships carried twenty-three Malaysians and aimed to reach Gaza’s coast by 6:32 PM Malaysia time today before the interception occurred.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre confirmed twelve Malaysians were detained after their ship entered the R3 red zone approximately one hundred nautical miles from Gaza.

Those detained include Heliza Helmi, Nur Hazwani Afiqah Helmi, Norfarahin Romli, Danish Nazram Murad, and Nur Fazelah Mad Tahil.

Additional detainees are Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khairudin, Rusydi Ramli, Iylia Balqis, Musa Nuwayri, and Sul Aidil.

Five other Malaysians aboard the Estrella and Mikeno ships have lost communication with mission control.

Three vessels named Fair Lady, Free Willy, and Inana continue sailing with Malaysians onboard while maintaining contact.

Israeli military forces employed radar jammers and high-pressure water sprays against the humanitarian convoy.

Radio communications contained provocative messages including “See you in jail” directed at flotilla participants.

The Israeli Navy deployed its Sayeret Matkal naval commando unit to board ships and detain international volunteers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim strongly condemned Israel’s military actions against unarmed civilian aid ships.

Anwar stated that obstructing humanitarian missions shows disrespect for Palestinian rights and global conscience.

Malaysia will pursue all legal channels under international law to ensure Israel is held accountable.

The Prime Minister emphasized ensuring the safety of all Malaysians involved in the humanitarian mission.

National leaders and Malaysians universally condemned the Zionist regime’s inhumane actions against the aid flotilla.

SNCC director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed all participants are believed safe aboard their ships.

Israeli military authorities have ordered several intercepted ships to alter their routes to unconfirmed locations.

Dr Sani expressed confidence that Malaysian delegates are being treated well based on direct communications.

Malaysian volunteers remain committed to their humanitarian mission despite facing military pressure and restrictions.

The flotilla represents solidarity and compassion for Palestinians suffering under siege in Gaza. – Bernama