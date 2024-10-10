JAKIM asked to prepare report on viral video

PUTRAJAYA: The Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (JAKIM) has been instructed to prepare a report regarding a video of a preacher and a group of students chanting Arabic verses that went viral on social media recently.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said JAKIM also needed to bring the matter to the attention of the Islamic religious authorities in Kedah, namely the State Islamic Religious Affairs Department and the State Mufti Department.

“Any issue related to extreme bigotry needs to be dealt with immediately because if it is not contained, it can result in society falling into practices that conflict with their religious belief,“ he said in a statement today.

He also stated the need for Islamic affairs agencies at the federal level, particularly JAKIM, the Federal Territories Mufti Office and the Malaysian Islamic Dakwah Foundation (YADIM) to intensify efforts to provide understanding to the community regarding the fundamental Islamic beliefs based on the Ahli Sunnah Waljamaah.

The statement was issued in response to a viral video showing a preacher and a group of students chanting Arabic verses, allegedly an act of worshipping a religious teacher to the extreme.