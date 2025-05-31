KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has lodged a police report and notified the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding the existence of a scam syndicate fraudulently using the name of the JAKIM–Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia (YWM) Musa’adah Fund to collect donations illegally.

JAKIM director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the report was made to enable investigations and firm action to be taken under the relevant legal provisions.

“JAKIM takes seriously public complaints regarding the existence of a scam syndicate misusing the name of the JAKIM–YWM Musa’adah Fund for unauthorised fundraising purposes.

“For the record, JAKIM has never appointed nor engaged in any form of collaboration with any individual or company to represent JAKIM in collecting donations for the Musa’adah Fund,” he said in a statement on Friday (May 30).

Sirajuddin also urged all parties to remain vigilant against the existence of such syndicates.

“Such irresponsible acts undoubtedly tarnish the good name of religious affairs agencies. JAKIM remains committed to ensuring all forms of exploitation against the public are eradicated, to guarantee a peaceful, harmonious and just society,” he said.