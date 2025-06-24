MALAYSIAN powerlifter Bryan Gustin delivered a strong performance at the 2025 World Cup in Beijing, clinching a bronze medal in the men’s 88-kilogram (kg) category. Competing at the China Administration of Sports for Persons with Disabilities (CASPD), the Sarawak-born athlete lifted 180 kg, securing third place behind UAE’s Mohammed Khamis Khalaf (205 kg) and China’s gold medalist Jixiong Ye (220 kg).

Bryan, the elder brother of reigning national champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, added to Malaysia’s growing medal tally at the event. His sibling had previously claimed gold in the men’s 72kg category with a dominant 215 kg lift.

Teammate Nicodemus Manggoi Moses also contributed to Malaysia’s success, earning bronze in the men’s 97kg division with a 210 kg lift. China’s Panpan Yan took gold (225 kg), while Uzbekistan’s Khusniddin Usmanov secured silver (223 kg).

The results highlight Malaysia’s rising prominence in international powerlifting, with athletes consistently delivering podium-worthy performances.