JAKIM records over 300,000 family-related complaints, with highest being moral matters

PORT DICKSON: The Malaysian Islamic Marriage Management System (SPPIM) has recorded a total of 378,815 family-related complaints for the period 2021 to 2023, said the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee.

He said the highest of these were moral or social matters which received 167,619 cases compared to issues of irresponsibility, communication problems, lack of religious appreciation, third-party interference, health, sexual, financial, career issues and differences in background.

“We do receive various complaints through many channels. In the Family, Social and Community section (KSK), we have KSKCare, a hotline that can assist couples or Muslims facing issues related to starting a family, having already built one, or dealing with household problems,” he told reporters here today after officiating the three-day JAKIM Level 2024 Islamic Post-Marriage Course ‘Fasa Semarak Kasih’, which began on Friday, and attended by 19 participants.

“We provide online counselling by certified counsellors,” he said.

He said following this, various programmes have been implemented by JAKIM to address conflicts or issues of marital breakdown and the increase in divorce cases among Muslims, including post-marriage courses of that nature.

Sirajuddin said the course was implemented as a platform to help married couples to gain knowledge related to household and family matters for a more harmonious and happy relationship, thereby improving their morale and work performance respectively.

In another development, he said JAKIM is committed to addressing the issue of deviant teachings in the country, including enforcement, preaching, and disseminating accurate information related to deviations from the faith over time.

“If information regarding deviant teachings is received, immediate action will be taken by the state religious authorities after obtaining a decision from the state fatwa committee and views from the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia’s (MKI) deliberation committee,” he also said.

“The matter of (heavier) punishment is what is being discussed a lot and is still at the committee level on how to further enhance actions and appropriate punishments for those who propagate teachings contrary to Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah,“ he added.

Meanwhile, he asked members of the public who have information about doubtful teachings to inform JAKIM or state Islamic religious departments so that appropriate action can be taken.