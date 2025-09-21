Jalan Burma cordoned off for urgent sinkhole repairs in George Town

GEORGE TOWN: Jalan Burma has been temporarily closed for urgent repairs after a sinkhole appeared near its junction with Transfer Road.

The Penang City Council announced the complete closure of both directions from Penang Road for immediate repair works.

Traffic has been diverted to Jalan Lim Chwee Leong during the repair period to maintain flow.

Council traffic wardens and police officers have been deployed to manage traffic diversion at the location.

MBPP advised road users to plan their journeys and use alternative routes to avoid congestion.

The closure follows a viral social media post showing road subsidence and sinkhole formation at the location. – Bernama