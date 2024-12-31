Jalan Masjid India fully reopens to public

KUALA LUMPUR: The section of Jalan Masjid India, which had been closed due to a sinkhole incident in August, was reopened to the public today.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif said the reopening followed the completion of restoration and repair work ahead of the original February 2025 schedule.

“Throughout the restoration and repair phase, detailed inspections were carried out, including deep boring tests, to determine the soil profile around Jalan Masjid India.

“Four deep boring tests were conducted to assess the soil layers, and the findings have been included in the final report on the Jalan Masjid India incident,” she said at a press conference here.

She added that the repair work included fixing damaged sewage channels, restoring walkways at the incident’s ground zero, and upgrading the drainage system in the area around Wisma Melayu and Jalan Masjid India.

Maimunah said that utility and telecommunications companies had repaired their assets at the incident site, while Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) would conduct periodic visual monitoring of the area.

“Inspections like this will continue to be conducted by DBKL in collaboration with utility companies, not only in Jalan Masjid India but throughout Kuala Lumpur, to ensure the safety of city folk.

“The RM10 million allocation from the federal government to DBKL for 2025 will be used to conduct geotechnical research and utility mapping in the city’s commercial areas to prevent recurrence of similar incidents,” she said.

Maimunah added that DBKL was currently reviewing the final report on the incident, which would be submitted to the Cabinet early next year before being made available to the public.

She also expressed her gratitude to all parties involved in the repair work and urged the public to report any instances of sedimentary soil or sinkholes spotted in public road reserves through the Adu@kl portal or by contacting the rescue squad at 03-40106337.

In the incident, Indian tourist G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-metre-deep sinkhole that opened up at her feet on the morning of August 23.