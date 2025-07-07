Sarawak adds 17 state seats for 2026 election

KUCHING: Sarawak is set to increase its state constituencies from 82 to 99 following the tabling of a new Bill during a special sitting of the State Legislative Assembly today.

State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (pic), who tabled the Dewan Undangan Negeri (Composition of Membership) Bill 2025, said the proposed increase is both timely and necessary in light of Sarawak’s demographic shifts and rapid urbanisation.

“In view of the growing number of voters and the geographically complex nature of Sarawak, we need more elected representatives to better serve the rakyat.

“The minimum voting age has been lowered from 21 to 18, which will significantly increase the number of voters not only in urban areas but also in rural constituencies.

“This vast state has many large rural areas that require improved representation,” he said when tabling the Bill for its first reading.

Abdul Karim said the move aligns with provisions under the Federal Constitution.

“Article 113(2) of the Federal Constitution allows for a review of electoral boundaries in a state every eight years.

“The last redelineation exercise in Sarawak was conducted in 2015, so the time is right for a review,” he said.

He added that the Election Commission (EC) will be responsible for determining the new electoral boundaries once the Bill is passed.

The redelineation exercise and establishment of the new constituencies are expected to be completed in time for the upcoming Sarawak state election, which is due in June next year.