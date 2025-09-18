Israeli army van with ultra-Orthodox draft evaders attacked

JERUSALEM: An Israeli military van transporting arrested ultra-Orthodox Jewish draft evaders was attacked overnight by protesters from their community.

Thousands of draft notices have been sent recently to ultra-Orthodox Jews who have traditionally enjoyed broad exemptions from mandatory military service.

The army faces increasing pressure as Israel continues its devastating war against Hamas in Gaza following the group’s unprecedented October 2023 attack.

Calls to end the exemptions have intensified within Israel with some reservists serving hundreds of days since the conflict began nearly two years ago.

Several draft evaders were arrested today and sent to military detention after disciplinary proceedings according to an army statement.

A military radio journalist posted images showing the van halted on a road by dozens of protesters from the community with some sitting in front of the vehicle.

Demonstrators threw stones and sprayed tear gas at the vehicle while en route to prison with one detainee escaping during the incident.

Discussions to amend the conscription law have intensified recently putting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government under pressure.

Israeli media reported Thursday that the draft law debate is not expected until after Jewish holidays in mid-October.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews constitute 14% of Israel’s Jewish population with approximately 66,000 military-age men currently benefiting from the exemption. – AFP