MOH proposes ward upgrades and rural healthcare stipends for Budget 2026

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Health has submitted more than six high-impact proposals for Budget 2026 ahead of its tabling on October 10.

MOH Deputy Secretary-General (Finance) Datuk Seri Zahrul Hakim confirmed the proposals include additional allocations for upgrading third class ward facilities and increasing allowances for rural healthcare workers.

He stated that the ministry conducted multiple engagement sessions with stakeholders and met with the Ministry of Finance to request additional funding for these significant initiatives.

Zahrul explained that the proposal to improve patient comfort in third class wards aligns with the MADANI government’s aspiration to provide enhanced and more comfortable services to the public.

He further emphasised that the proposed allowance increases for medical officers, assistant medical officers, and nurses in rural areas would help retain staff and prevent service disruptions.

“We hope the allowance increase will receive due consideration to encourage MOH staff to remain in rural areas and maintain uninterrupted healthcare service delivery,“ he told reporters after opening the 27th Biennial Delegates Conference and the 132nd Exco Meeting of the National Union of Medical Assistants for Peninsular Malaysia.

Zahrul acknowledged the significant budget implications but expressed hope for positive news in the Budget 2026 announcement.

He earlier highlighted the increasingly complex challenges in healthcare that require leaders skilled in clinical aspects, digital health technology, data management, and community communication.

Zahrul urged young assistant medical officers to equip themselves with additional knowledge in health informatics, emergency medicine, or public health to face future challenges and shape professional leadership. – Bernama