Japan’s PM Ishiba on two-day official visit to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will make a two-day official visit to Malaysia beginning Thursday, his first visit to the country since assuming office in October 2024.

According to a statement from Wisma Putra (Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry) on Thursday, Ishiba will receive an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya, followed by a delegation meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar and Ishiba are expected to review the progress of Malaysia-Japan bilateral relations, particularly in areas such as trade and investment, human resource development, and energy cooperation.

“They are also expected to exchange views on various regional and international issues of common interest including the situation in the Middle East,“ said Wisma Putra.

Following their meeting, both prime ministers will address the media at a joint press conference.

Anwar will also host a luncheon at the Seri Perdana Complex in honour of his Japanese counterpart, according to the statement.

Malaysia’s ties with Japan have grown from strength to strength with the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2023.

Japan is a key economic partner for Malaysia, with a total of 2,821 manufacturing projects involving Japanese participation implemented in Malaysia as of June 2024.

These projects represent investments worth RM105.2 billion (US$30.4 billion) and have generated employment for approximately 344,996 people.

Japan is the fourth-largest foreign investor in Malaysia’s manufacturing sector and Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner, with total trade valued at RM156.75 billion (US$34.41 billion) in 2023.