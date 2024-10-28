Jasmine Loo refuses to answer questions regarding witness protection programme

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness in the lawsuit filed by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) against Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s stepson Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz refused to answer questions regarding a witness protection programme at the High Court here today.

Former 1MDB general counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, 51, told the court that she was not allowed to answer questions or comment regarding the programme under the law.

“I apologise, I am unable to comment. It is inappropriate,“ she said during cross-examination by counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing Riza Shahriz.

Loo is a witness for the plaintiffs, 1MDB and its three subsidiaries, in a lawsuit against Riza Shahriz and his two companies.

The defendants are accused of misusing approximately USD 248 million in funds for personal gain, including financing a film and purchasing various properties.

Muhammad Shafee: You are produced in open court... you are not hidden by a screen where only your voice can be heard. So, are you under a witness protection programme?

Loo: I am unable to answer the question.

Muhammad Shafee: In fact, you are hiding behind the witness protection programme. Loo replied, “Again, I am unable to answer or comment. I have been advised by my lawyers at AmerBon not to comment”.

During the proceeding, Muhammad Shafee also suggested that Switzerland wanted to extradite Loo for 1MDB-linked prosecution, to which the witness said she was not aware.

In May 2021, 1MDB and its three subsidiaries namely 1MDB Energy Ltd, 1MDB Energy Holdings Ltd and 1MDB Energy (Langat) Ltd, filed the suit against Riza Shahriz, Red Granite Pictures Inc and Red Granite Capital Ltd.

The plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that Riza Shahriz is responsible for the misappropriated funds, and therefore, are demanding a repayment.

1MDB claimed that Riza Shahriz had misappropriated their funds from Jho Low or was wilful and reckless in failing to make relevant inquiries as to the sources of the funds.

In a statement of defence filed on Oct 25, 2021, Riza Shahriz and his two companies claimed to have obtained a loan from the Saudi royal family or the International Petroleum Investment Company to produce several films in the United States.

The trial before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan resumes on Oct 30.