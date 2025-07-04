SIBU: Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general (DG) Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad has urged the Sarawak JBPM to enhance their preparedness in facing new challenges related to the use of alternative energy in the state.

He said that in line with the Sarawak government’s commitment to lead the green hydrogen economy and become a renewable energy hub, the JBPM needs to pay special attention to safety aspects in this energy development project.

“The construction of mega projects such as the multi-fuel stations, the Sarawak Hydrogen (H2) Hub, Autonomous Rail Transit (ART) system, and the rapid growth of the oil and gas industry requires a holistic approach and proactive actions from JBPM,“ he said.

Nor Hisham’s speech was delivered by JBPM deputy DG (Development) Othman Abdullah at the Fire Service Medal, the 2024 Excellent Service Award ceremony, and the presentation of service certificates to Sarawak fire officers here today.

He also announced that the construction of two Fire and Rescue Stations (BBP) in Engkilili and Dalat will begin this year, in addition to the extension projects for the Sungai Asap BBP and Tatau BBP that will be carried out within the same period.

He explained that this initiative is part of JBPM’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate emergency response times, especially in rural areas facing geographical challenges.

At the same time, efforts to purchase a building for the BBP Kota Sentosa in Kuching are being intensified to strengthen the presence of JBPM in the area.

The entire project involves an allocation of RM42 million under the Fifth Rolling Plan (RP5), with RM4.9 million to be disbursed this year.

He also requested the Sarawak JBPM director Jamri Masran and his team to ensure continuous monitoring to guarantee the project is completed on schedule.

At the ceremony, a total of 33 officers received the Fire Service Medal, 98 received the Excellent Service Award (APC), and 10 auxiliary fire officers received the Commendable Service Certificate.

A total of 112 officers received the 30-Year Service Certificate in recognition of their excellence and contributions throughout 2024.