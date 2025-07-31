JBPM distributes 150 community boats nationwide for flood rescue ops

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has started distributing 150 community boats worth RM1.8 million nationwide to speed up flood rescue operations.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said the phased handover began today.

“The boats will go to eligible recipients like the Community and Volunteer Fire Brigade, Rukun Tetangga groups, and Village Development and Security Committees, especially in flood-prone areas,“ she said. The initiative was funded under the 2023 Third Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Aiman Athirah spoke at the Water Activity Safety Campaign, held alongside World Drowning Prevention Day. JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad also attended.

She highlighted that Malaysia recorded an average of 1,359 drowning deaths from 2020 to 2024, with 272 fatalities yearly. “Drowning deaths exceed fire-related fatalities. High-risk groups are ages 7-19 (30%) and 20-39 (36%),“ she explained.

Prevention programmes and multi-sector policy planning are crucial to reducing drowning risks. Aiman Athirah urged expanding safety campaigns beyond tourist spots to rural areas near rivers and lakes.

Nor Hisham added that JBPM monitors drowning hotspots and runs awareness programmes, especially for youth. “Drowning cases now spike during holidays as more people visit recreational areas,“ he said. - Bernama