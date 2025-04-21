JBPM probes two firefighters over offensive social media comments

KOTA BHARU: The Fire and Rescue Department is investigating two more of its personnel for having allegedly made offensive comments against certain individuals on social media recently.

Its director-general, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad said the investigation was launched following several complaints by the individuals involved about the nature of the remarks, which were not only related to sensitive issues such as religion, race, royalty (3R), and politics, but also included matters that contravened the department’s standing orders on social media conduct.

“We have received reports about two personnel allegedly making offensive comments online, and the matter is still under investigation.

“The comments were more personal in nature and related to individual behaviour. An investigative team will be formed before any further action is taken,” he said at the Kelantan Fire Service Medal, Excellent Service Award, and 30-Year Service Certificate presentation ceremony here today.

He noted that social media has become an influential communication tool, with platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube capable of shaping narratives, influencing public opinion, and building an organisation’s image.

“If used wisely and ethically, social media can serve as a powerful weapon to promote and enhance the department’s image.

“However, managing perception on social media is crucial. We must examine and handle this carefully to prevent misuse, especially when criticisms become misguided or excessive, driven by emotion, or touch on sensitive issues that can tarnish the department’s credibility,” Nor Hisham said.

He cited the example of a recent case involving a department officer serving in Kelantan who made inappropriate political statements on social media.

“Frankly, the incident created a negative perception among the public regarding the accountability of our officers and, in turn, affected the department’s credibility as an agency that upholds integrity and noble values.

“I won’t elaborate further on the matter, but I must issue a firm reminder (that) every firefighter must practise self-reflection, make sound judgments, and carefully weigh the consequences of their actions. It’s not just about personal impact, but the broader implications for the department as a whole,“ he said.

He stressed that civil servants should remain neutral when sharing opinions and avoid making baseless criticisms or spreading false information, as JBPM was bound by existing rules and directives.

His statement follows media reports of 18 department personnel being issued warning letters and an auxiliary firefighter being suspended for three months for breaking rules governing social media use.