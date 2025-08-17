Dozens injured as 6.0 quake hits Sulawesi, Indonesia

JAKARTA: Dozens of people were injured after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck central Sulawesi, Indonesia, early on Sunday.

The country’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) confirmed the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

The tremor shook the Poso Regency and was felt in nearby areas.

Twenty-nine people were injured, with two in critical condition, according to the agency.

No immediate deaths were reported following the quake.

Indonesia is located on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

This zone is prone to frequent earthquakes due to tectonic plate movements. - Reuters