JBPM receives RM1.092 billion to implement 70 projects, improve emergency response time

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has approved an allocation of RM1.092 billion to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) under the Fifth Rolling Plan 2025 to fund 70 projects to be carried out next year.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the allocation covers 22 new projects valued at RM391.58 million and 48 ongoing projects amounting to RM701.20 million.

“These projects are part of efforts to reduce the national average response time to emergency calls, a key objective of the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) and JBPM,” he told a press conference after officiating the International Fire Conference and Exhibition Malaysia (IFCEM) 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

Elaborating, he said six new fire and rescue stations (BBP) would be constructed at the cost of RM66.8 million, including the Desa Petaling BBP, Kuala Lumpur; Bandar Enstek BBP, Negeri Sembilan; Engkelili BBP and Quarters, Sarawak; Dalat BBP, Sarawak; Sepanggar BBP, Sabah; and Kota Kemuning BBP and Quarters, Selangor.

The allocation also covers the procurement of 231 new vehicles valued at RM40 million, including 200 light operational vehicles for emergency use and rugged work, 26 light fire forensic vehicles and five Canine Rescue Tender machines.

Some RM9.7 million has been allocated to replace personal protective equipment, such as 2,000 units of breathing apparatus and 4,000 firefighting helmets with accessories.

“In addition, specific allocations amounting to RM33.69 million have been approved for vehicle maintenance, including fire trucks, modifications of 82 Hicom Handalan trucks and repairs of 172 operational vehicles,” he said.

Nga further said that RM31.7 million has been set aside for major maintenance or upgrades to fire stations over 50 years old, such as the reconstruction of the Banting BBP in Selangor, the Kuala Pilah BBP in Negeri Sembilan and partial reconstruction and renovation of the Kuantan BBP in Pahang.

He said the government has also approved the construction of 250 new residential units worth RM174.1 million, which includes 130 units for the Kota Kemuning BBP, Selangor, 48 units for the Paya Terubong BBP, Penang and 72 units for the Labuan BBP.

Meanwhile, in his officiating speech, Nga said that this year’s IFCEM themed ‘Enhancing the Capacity’ is timely, given the growing challenges faced by firefighters.

“Capacity building is not limited to technological innovation alone but also includes the development of skills, knowledge, infrastructure and systems that enable us to manage risks and respond to emergencies more effectively and efficiently,” he said.

Meanwhile, JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the three-day IFCEM 2024, which began today, features 1,900 participants from 15 countries.

“The IFCEM 2024 is organised in strategic collaboration with The Institution of Fire Engineers (UK) Malaysia Branch-IFE(M), the Malaysia Fire Protection Association (MFPA), The Confederation of Fire Protection Associations-International (CFPA-i) and The Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE). It is held every three years,” he said.