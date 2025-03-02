JBPM to monitor flood situation in Sabah, Sarawak through PGOK

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will continue to monitor the flood situation in Sabah and Sarawak through the National Operations Centre (PGOK) although the conditions are easing.

JBPM deputy director-general (Operations), Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman said that the department would be monitoring the situation in both states directly from Putrajaya to gather up-to-date information on the incidents occurring.

“Through PGOK, we will receive the latest information, and it will also help us determine the necessary actions that need to be taken afterward,“ he said.

He made the statement to the press after attending a Courtesy Visit and Flood Relief Contribution to personnel affected by the floods in Kelantan at the JBPM Kelantan Headquarters today, which was also attended by Kelantan JBPM director, Farhan Sufyan Borhan.

He added that the information received from PGOK would certainly facilitate the process for personnel to carry out their tasks on-site, including in situations such as landslides, swiftly.

Commenting on the possibility of a drought in Kelantan in the near future, Ahmad Izram said that the department was prepared in terms of personnel and logistics.

Meanwhile, Farhan Sufyan said that Kelantan JBPM received a total of 1,680 distress calls during the Northeast Monsoon last year.

“During this period, 97,487 victims from 30,615 families were relocated to temporary relief centres (PPS), including 72 families of officers and fire brigade personnel.

“Additionally, the total losses suffered by JBPM officers and personnel in Kelantan amounted to RM682,500,“ he said.