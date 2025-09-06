JHEAINS verifies religious status of children drowned in Sungai Linggi

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) is conducting verification checks on the religious status of two children who drowned after their vehicle slid into Sungai Linggi.

Director Mohd Asri Abdullah stated that once Islamic status is confirmed, the department will manage their burial arrangements.

JHEAINS received a police request to verify the children’s religious status but found no conversion records in Kelantan or Negeri Sembilan.

“The father informed us that the conversion was done in Kelantan, but a check with the religious department there found no record,“ he said when contacted.

The department requires confirmation from biological parents through a police report to authorise the burial process.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed receiving a public report about the incident at 11.45 am on September 4.

He identified the victims as a six-year-old boy and eight-year-old girl from Shah Alam who became trapped in the submerged vehicle.

A 46-year-old man believed to be the children’s father and his 41-year-old girlfriend have been remanded for seven days.

Both individuals are assisting investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code regarding the children’s deaths.

No family members or next of kin attended the victims’ post-mortem procedures at Port Dickson Hospital yesterday. – Bernama