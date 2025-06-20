BUTTERWORTH: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will conduct audits on 500 operators of public service vehicles (PSV) and high-risk goods commercial vehicles (GCV) through the nationwide JPJ Inspection & Safety Audit (JISA) Special Operation, starting Monday.

Its director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, said the operation was carried out in line with the directive from the Transport Minister Anthony Loke to investigate PSV and GCV operators to ensure compliance with the audit process stipulated under the Land Public Transport Act (APAD).

He said the main focus of the operation is to assess the company’s compliance level with safety aspects, vehicle maintenance, driver management, and compliance records under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) and related regulations.

“The enforcement of the JISA Special Op involves the implementation of Safety Inspection and Audit Reports that focus on compliance with the Industrial Code of Practice (ICOP) regarding safety in the transportation industry.

“Additionally, there will be the review and resolution of outstanding issues for vehicle owners and drivers, as well as compliance with the Vehicle Technical Plan,“ he said at a press conference after officiating the Penang-level MyLesen B2 Driving Licence Programme 2025 presentation ceremony here today.

Aedy Fadly emphasised that the action was taken following the recent frequent accidents involving heavy vehicles, including the bus crash that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students on June 9.

Commenting further, he said his team had also identified the list of involved companies obtained from the APAD and JPJ list through a review of outstanding summonses.

“Based on statistics, the JPJ has identified a category of high-risk operators, which includes 300 lorries, 100 tour buses and 100 express buses,“ he also said.

He added that strict action will be taken against any operator found to be violating regulations or neglecting safety aspects, including issuing notices of violation, suspension, or cancellation of vocational driving licenses (PSV/GDL) or company operator licences.