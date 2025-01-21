KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has launched a comprehensive job rotation programme as a strategic initiative to enhance governance effectiveness and reduce integrity risks, particularly at high-risk locations.

Director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said the programme aligns with public sector reforms and is designed to enhance the competence, productivity, and integrity of JKDM personnel.

In 2024, the department implemented job rotations nationwide, involving 840 officers across various grades.

“This initiative adheres to the Human Resources Service Circular (Guidelines for the Placement of Officers in Public Service and Related Matters), Section UP.2.2.1, and Standing Order No. 78 (Policy on the Placement and Transfer of JKDM Officers).

“The programme aims to expand the expertise, skills, and experience of personnel to meet evolving job demands. By doing so, it not only enhances career development opportunities but also ensures a balanced and effective execution of the department’s responsibilities,” she said in a statement today.

The rotation initiative has proven effective in breaking down silo mentalities within the department. It encourages officers to gain a comprehensive understanding of the department’s overall functions while fostering innovative approaches to enhance organisational effectivenes.

“This initiative allows officers to view their assigned roles from new perspectives, inspiring innovation and driving greater efficiency. It goes beyond strengthening the department’s structure, aiming to achieve superior performance across all operations.

“The department is committed to building a more efficient, agile organisation that upholds the highest standards of integrity to tackle current and future challenges effectively,” she added.

Yesterday, Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar directed the Public Service Department (PSD) to review and implement job rotations for civil servants who have been stationed at service counters for over five years.

In his New Year address, he said a prolonged tenure of five years at service counters is excessive and may hinder organisational development, calling for the immediate implementation of job rotation programmes to address this issue.