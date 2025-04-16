KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) cracked down on a drug trafficking activity using courier services and seized various types of drugs worth RM1.2 million last month (March 14).

Sarawak Customs Director Norizan Yahya said the first seizure was made at 2 pm on March 14 by a team of customs officers from the Narcotics Branch at a courier service company in Eastwood Valley Industrial Park, Miri.

A thorough inspection of a parcel at the premises found it contained 3.6 kilogrammes (kg) of Ecstasy with an estimated value of RM603,371 and 1.01 kg of Ketamine worth RM50,600, he said in a statement here today.

Norizan said the second seizure was also made at the same company on the same day when the customs team found a parcel containing two packages of Ecstasy weighing 3.45 kg with an estimated value of RM577,653 hidden with food products.

He said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to use air courier services from the Peninsula to Sarawak to send packages to uninhabited addresses.

The cases are investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.