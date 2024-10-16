JKM approves RM950 monthly aid for family of Nur Nasuha

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Department of Social Welfare (JKM) has approved a monthly assistance of RM950 for a year to the poor family of an outstanding student, Nur Nasuha Mohd Nusi, 12.

Bachok district JKM officer Zulfikri Abd Wahab said the monthly assistance was provided under Child Assistance which is RM700, besides General Assistance at RM250 per month starting next month until Oct 2025.

He said through a visit and investigation by his office, the family was recommended for the Aid Scheme and an immediate aid fund of RM300 which was handed over on Oct 14.

“JKM’s investigation found that the family’s financial problems were due to Nur Nasuha’s father being unable to work due to chronic gastric disease,“ he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nusi said the news about the predicament of Nur Nasuha, who failed to sit the Mara Science Junior High School Admission Test (UKK MRSM) and the International General Certification of Secondary Education (IGCSE) special test to Form One due to poverty, had attracted the attention of various parties who came forward to help his daughter.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped my daughter to sit the exam,“ he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that Nur Nasuha missed the UKK MRSM and IGCSE examinations for Form One 2025 at MRSM Kuala Krai which should have been on Oct 8 due to not having money and transport.

The matter also received the attention of Majlis Amanah Rakyat chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who instructed the Kuala Krai MRSM to arrange Nur Nasuha’s transport to sit for MRSM UKK exam.