JKN Perak seizes illegal steroids and cosmetics worth RM2.06m

IPOH: The Perak State Health Department (JKN) has seized a digital device and 620 items, including unregistered anabolic steroids and unnotified cosmetic products, valued at RM2.06 million, during Ops Pharma 2.0 and Ops Gudang yesterday.

Perak State Health Deputy Director (Pharmacy) Norhuda Mohd Tajuddin said the operations targeted six premises across Perak, believed to have been used as storage facilities for the illegal products.

According to Norhuda, six individuals, identified as the premises owners, were temporarily detained for investigation and subsequently released on the same day.

“We have opened four investigation papers, and if evidence of wrongdoing is found, the premises owners will face action under Section 12(1) of the Sale of Drugs Act 1952,“ she said while reading the press statement on behalf of Perak State Health Director Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha during a press conference on the seizure today.

Norhuda stressed that enforcement actions by JKN, through the Pharmacy Enforcement Branch (CPF), reflected their commitment to combating the illegal sale of these products to the public, especially via online platforms.

She urged the public to act as the department’s eyes and ears to ensure such issues were addressed holistically.

“Consumers are advised to exercise caution and not be easily swayed by advertisements or testimonials on websites and e-commerce platforms with unrealistic medical claims,“ she said.

The public can verify the registration status of medicines or cosmetic notifications by visiting https://www.npra.gov.my or contacting the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA) at 03-78835400.