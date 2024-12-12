PETALING JAYA: The Special Select Committee on Women, Children and Community Development (JKPK) is advocating for a comprehensive revision of the national sex education curriculum to address legal implications of underage sexual activity.

Committee chairman Yeo Bee Yin said there is an urgent need to inform parents and minors about legal consequences under the Penal Code, Harian Metro reported.

“Many children and even parents are unaware that engaging in sex under the age of 16 is an offence under Malaysian law, even if it is consensual,“ she was quoted as saying.

The recommendation follows visits to child rehabilitation centers, where Yeo identified significant legal misunderstandings.

“Both individuals are minors, but only the males are placed in the rehabilitation centre because under the Penal Code in Malaysia, rape is a crime that only men can commit,“ she explained.

Yeo called on the Health Ministry to enhance guidelines for Reproductive and Social Health Education (PEERS), emphasising the importance of comprehensive legal education.

“It is crucial for parents to be informed. Even if both the girlfriend and boyfriend are underage, sexual relations are not permitted,“ she added.

The PEERS programme, launched by the Education Ministry on November 20, responds to increasing teenage pregnancies outside of marriage. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek noted the program’s importance in addressing sexual violence against children and young girls.

“It is essential to improve the syllabus to educate our children about the consequences of their actions,“ Yeo said.