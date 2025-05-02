PUTRAJAYA: The Counter Staff Job Rotation Initiative, which began yesterday, will not affect the service operations at the counters in all ministries or departments, according to Director-General of Public Service (KPPA), Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

He said that this is because the job rotation of counter staff is not being carried out all at once, as some more senior and experienced staff will still be retained.

“We will rotate out some of the counter staff first while keeping a few (seniors) there a little longer.

“In the second phase, those (seniors) who have been kept there will be rotated out. So, there will be a transition process related to the knowledge and tasks that need to be carried out at the counters,” he told a press conference after delivering his KPPA 2025 Message today.

Prior to this, Wan Ahmad Dahlan reportedly said that the Public Service Department (PSD) would coordinate the transfer of clerical counter staff, which involves 1,063 personnel.

When asked about the duration of the transition process, Wan Ahmad Dahlan suggested that six months would be an appropriate period to equip the new staff with the necessary knowledge and skills.

“In my opinion, a six-month period is more suitable to first equip those who are new to working at the counters with all the necessary knowledge to ease the transition process between the experienced staff and the new staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said that he is now setting a specific timeframe for the implementation of matters under departments and agencies, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for the public service to remain competitive.

“(The setting of this timeframe) is done following complaints from our customers over time, as well as observations made by Anwar, who has pointed out that there are government officers who are slow, lazy, and so on.

“This timeframe is very important to assess the level of promptness because the world is becoming more advanced. Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence, digitalization, and other technologies also requires greater speed,” he added.