Johari condemns Israel’s interception of Gaza-bound flotilla

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul today vehemently condemned Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

He expressed his solidarity with Malaysian citizens and all activists who joined the mission of compassion.

Johari noted that their detention was deeply troubling and said the activists’ commitment to stand with the oppressed must be respected.

He stated that such actions by Israel were not only an affront to international law but also a moral outrage against the global conscience.

“We pray for their immediate safety, their swift release, and for the humanitarian aid to reach Gaza where it is desperately needed,“ he said in an Instagram post.

Johari said the Parliament of Malaysia reaffirmed its unwavering support for the people of Palestine.

He added that Malaysia will continue to press for accountability, justice and the protection of innocent lives.

As of 7.50 am Malaysian time today, 17 Malaysians were reported to have lost contact with the Sumud Nusantara Control Centre after their vessels were intercepted.

Those on board included singer Heliza Helmi and her sister, Nur Hazwani Afiqa, who were on the Hio vessel.

Also on board were singer Zizi Kirana on the Huga vessel.

Nurfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad were on the Grande Blu vessel.

Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis and Sul Aidil were on the Alma vessel.

Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiduddin and Rusydi Ramli were on the Sirius vessel. – Bernama