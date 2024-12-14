JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government has allocated RM16.8 million for the Bantuan Kasih Johor programme, funded by this year’s revenue of RM2 billion.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced that the programme is expected to benefit 280,000 recipients from low-income (B40) and underprivileged families across the state.

He explained that 5,000 food baskets containing essential items such as rice, cooking oil, wheat flour, sugar, and canned sardines will be distributed in phases to all 56 state constituencies, starting at the end of this year.

“The distribution will be carried out in phases from December 2024 to January 2025 to ensure efficient logistics and the adequate availability of controlled items based on demand. Each constituency will receive 1,000 food baskets,” he said.

“I had the opportunity to launch this programme for the Machap and Layang-Layang constituencies during my visit to Simpang Renggam,” he shared in a Facebook post today.

“The state government remains committed to ensuring that vulnerable groups receive the attention they deserve. We hope this initiative will help alleviate the cost of living and eradicate hardcore poverty,” he added.