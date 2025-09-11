Johor allocates RM3000 aid per family for Segamat earthquake damage

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor state government will distribute financial assistance to 62 households in Segamat impacted by recent minor earthquakes, offering up to 3,000 Malaysian ringgit per affected family.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi confirmed the aid programme receives federal government backing through the National Disaster Management Agency.

He revealed that the Segamat District Disaster Management Committee documented damage to 62 residential properties, two surau, and nine government buildings following the seismic events.

“District officers immediately mobilised agencies and community leaders for damage assessment after the initial August 24 tremor, with further evaluation through special committee meetings,” he stated during the state legislative assembly session.

The state government recognises the significant burden facing families with damaged homes according to his response to eight assembly members’ queries about the disaster.

Technical inspections by the Public Works Department and local authorities verified all government structures remain safe for occupancy.

Essential utility facilities operated by Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Petronas, Ranhill SAJ, and the Johor Water Regulatory Body underwent complete inspections confirming normal operational status.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck Segamat and Batu Pahat on August 24, followed by seven aftershocks ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.4 until September 3.

Short-term initiatives include activating a 24-hour disaster operations room with security and technical agencies alongside public awareness campaigns.

The government will implement standard operating procedures and a Community-Based Disaster Risk Management programme reaching schools and communities by October.

Six existing seismology stations in Johor will receive upgrades while two new stations will be constructed using the 3 million Malaysian ringgit funding approved by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Long-term strategies involve strengthening fault line monitoring studies and implementing earthquake-resistant construction standards for new developments.

Seismic risk mapping receives continuous updates through fault movement observations integrated with modern technology including artificial intelligence. – Bernama