BATU PAHAT: In view of the current hot weather, the Johor government has eased the dress code for students at Islamic religious schools to ensure their comfort throughout learning sessions.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said there were no issues regarding the implementation, as the state government had authorised the District Islamic Education Office (PPID) to determine the appropriate attire.

He said similar measures had been implemented before and could be reintroduced when necessary.

“In Johor, students are required to wear baju Melayu, so having looser clothing makes it more practical, especially during the current weather,” he said after closing the Johor State-Level Mahabbah Komuniti MADANI Carnival at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) today.

On the programme, Mohd Fared said it was a strategic collaboration among various parties aimed at reaching out to the community, particularly the youth, to provide a clearer understanding of increasingly complex social and religious issues.