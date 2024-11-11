PETALING JAYA: A hospital worker’s bid to find the rightful owner of an envelope full of unclaimed cash is said to have drawn dishonest individuals taking advantage of the situation.

Kamariah Hassiam, 49, found the envelope containing hundreds of ringgit in cash during her shift cleaning the cafeteria at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Johor.

She then posted her find on social media in an attempt to find the actual owner and return the money.

As her post gained traction on social media, Kamariah said two individuals claiming to be the owner of the cash-laden envelope reached out to her but failed to provide details specific to the envelope, the New Straits Times reported.

Kamariah voiced out against these dishonest claims, pointing out that the actual owner could be “desperately” looking for the cash or “going through a tough time”, as quoted.

It was also reported that the security footage of the cafeteria showed two families dining where the envelope was spotted. She hopes the families can come forward.

Kamariah also “invited”, as quoted, the rightful owner to contact her at 018-2984697, providing the necessary details of the envelope and its contents.

Seeing this, Kamariah plans to donate the money to a local mosque in a week’s time if the rightful owner of the cash does not come forward and claim the money.

She also assured that the money would be replaced should the actual owner come to claim it later.

