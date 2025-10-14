Johor immigration detains 32 foreign nationals in enforcement operations

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Immigration Department detained 32 foreign nationals in a series of enforcement operations targeting immigration law violations.

Operations conducted on October 13 focused on food premises, car wash centres, and residential areas identified as hotspots in Johor Bahru and Batu Pahat.

Johor Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said the operations followed a week of intelligence gathering and public information received through official complaint channels.

The operations involved Ops Selera, Ops Minyak, and Ops Sapu conducted jointly with the Batu Pahat Branch Enforcement Unit.

Officials checked 96 foreign nationals during the operations, resulting in 32 arrests for various immigration offences.

Detainees were held for not having valid travel documents, misusing temporary work visit passes, working without valid permits, and overstaying in the country.

Those detained included five Bangladeshi men, five Indian men, one Pakistani man, four Myanmar men, eight Indonesian men, eight Indonesian women, and one Myanmar woman.

All detainees aged between 19 and 52 have been placed at the Setia Tropika Immigration Depot for investigation and further action.

Four copies of Form 29 witness summons were issued to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Mohd Rusdi expressed gratitude to the public for providing information and showing concern regarding foreign national issues in the state.

The department welcomes any information related to offences involving illegal immigrants, human trafficking, and migrant smuggling activities. – Bernama