Johor Immigration raids largest petrochemical site, detains 225

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Immigration Department detained 225 undocumented immigrants during Op Mahir, conducted last Tuesday at the largest petrochemical processing and construction site in Tanjung Langsat, Pasir Gudang.

State Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said Op Mahir was launched following intelligence gathered from public tip-offs regarding a large number of immigrants working at the site without valid permits or passes.

He said a total of 664 individuals, both locals and foreigners, were inspected, and arrests were made involving nationals from China, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Nepal.

“The arrests involved 129 Chinese men and four Chinese women, 84 Bangladeshi men, two Indonesian men, two Pakistani men, and two Nepalese men, aged between 21 and 63,” he said in a statement today.

“Also detained were a local man and woman - a manager and human resources officer at the project site,” he added.

He said all those detained have been placed at the Pekan Nenas Immigration Depot for further investigation under Sections 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as well as Regulations 11(7)(a) and 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“Two locals were detained and are being investigated under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for harbouring or employing undocumented immigrants,” he said.

A total of six notices to appear at the Enforcement Division Office were also issued during the operation to assist with the ongoing investigation. - Bernama