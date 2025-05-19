Johor introduces RPJ initiative for rural B40 group

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government has introduced the Rumah Prihatin Johor (RPJ) initiative to benefit the rural B40 group, starting this year.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the initiative is specifically designed for B40 individuals who are not listed under the e-Kasih database but still require support to own affordable homes on their own land.

He said the RPJ unit, which has a built-up area of 660 square feet and comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, is priced at RM86,000. The state government will provide a RM30,000 subsidy, while the remaining RM56,000 will be borne by the programme participants.

“Applicants must be 21 years old and above, married, and both the applicant and spouse must be Malaysian citizens.

“The applicant’s household income must not exceed RM5,000, and neither the applicant nor their spouse should own a house or have received any housing aid or construction approval from any quarters such as the Johor Islamic Religious Council, district offices, Rural and Regional Development Ministry, ICU, Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd and the Prime Minister’s Department,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Mohd Yusla Ismail (BN-Senggarang) on housing assistance for Johor’s rural communities during the state assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar here today.

Mohd Jafni said the pilot project would be carried out in Kluang and Kulai, with 10 units each.

“If this pilot project proves successful and receives an encouraging response, the state government will expand it to other districts, particularly in constituencies that still lack Johor Affordable Housing (RMMJ) development.

“To date, the state government has received 20 applications, with six approved in Felda Inas, Kulai,” he added.