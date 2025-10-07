Johor KPDN records 10 cases of foreign vehicles using subsidised RON95 petrol

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has recorded 10 cases of foreign-registered vehicles using subsidised RON95 petrol from January to date.

Its director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said three cases were detected since the implementation of the Budi MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) initiative.

Seven cases were recorded in the Johor Bahru district, with one each in Kota Tinggi, Pontian, and Segamat.

“All the cases have been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action,“ she told a press conference after the Johor-level Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS) customer day programme.

She said the department takes such cases seriously and promptly conducts investigations upon receiving reports.

Lilis Saslinda urged petrol station operators to be more mindful and vigilant to prevent foreign-registered vehicles from using RON95 petrol.

She said the matter has always been emphasised through various engagement sessions with petrol station operators.

“If they claim that perhaps a crew member overlooked the matter, they must ensure that it does not happen again,“ she said.

She added that engagement sessions with various agencies will continue, including the installation of prohibition notices at border entry points in the near future. – Bernama