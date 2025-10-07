Czech election winner Babis negotiates coalition with eurosceptics and far right

PRAGUE: Czech populist billionaire Andrej Babis may appoint ministers from eurosceptic and far-right parties in his new government formation efforts.

His ANO party secured victory in the parliamentary election but failed to achieve an outright majority.

Babis initially proposed an ANO-only minority cabinet supported by the eurosceptic Motorists and far-right SPD party in parliament.

Both parties subsequently demanded direct participation in the government rather than merely providing parliamentary support.

“We are negotiating on a common government,“ Babis confirmed in a Facebook video message.

The SPD party wants to appoint non-party experts to several ministerial positions representing their interests.

Motorists party members seek to place their elected politicians directly into government roles.

ANO belongs to the Patriots for Europe group in the European Parliament alongside various far-right parties.

The party intends to reject implementation of previously agreed European Union migration and decarbonisation agreements.

Motorists party members similarly oppose climate policies including the phase-out of combustion engines.

SPD advocates for referendums on Czech withdrawal from both the European Union and NATO alliances.

Babis has firmly rejected any moves toward leaving the EU or NATO despite the coalition negotiations.

The far-right party also demands complete cessation of all Ukrainian aid including support for refugees.

Babis plans to shift focus toward domestic and European affairs while reducing support for Ukraine.

He considers scrapping the Czech artillery ammunition delivery programme to Kyiv.

Babis criticised the ammunition scheme for alleged overpricing and transparency deficiencies.

President Petr Pavel helped establish the ammunition programme and plays a crucial role in government formation.

Pavel urged political parties to maintain the ammunition support programme for Ukraine.

Successful coalition negotiations would still require several weeks before a new government forms.

The president scheduled the first meeting of the new lower house for November 3.

Parliament must elect a new speaker before the outgoing cabinet’s formal resignation.

Only after these steps can the appointment process for a new prime minister begin. – Reuters