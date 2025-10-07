Penang nominates 10 traditional dishes for national heritage status

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang has nominated 10 traditional dishes to the National Heritage Department for recognition as National Heritage.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the nomination aims to preserve the state’s rich culinary legacy.

The nominated dishes include nasi kandar, pasembor, char kue kak, mi hokkien, mi jawa, oh chien, mi udang, mi sotong, kerabu bihun, and roti benggali.

“The nomination was recently submitted to the National Heritage Department and is undergoing evaluation before the dishes are officially recognised as National Heritage,“ he said.

“This gazettement effort is vital, not only to preserve the state’s culinary heritage passed down through generations, but also to ensure Penang’s world-renowned gastronomy continues to be protected, promoted and celebrated for future generations.”

Wong spoke after officiating the Intangible Cultural Heritage Conference at Universiti Teknologi MARA’s Permatang Pauh campus.

He expressed hope that more of Penang’s traditional food will be recognised under the National Heritage Act 2005.

National Heritage Department director-general Mohamad Muda Bahadin confirmed the 10 dishes have passed the expert committee’s evaluation.

He said the dishes will be declared as National Heritage soon.

“Among the criteria assessed is that the dish must still be produced by the local community in the state,“ he said.

“Most importantly, when recognising a heritage food, it is the community itself that plays a vital role in keeping the dish alive.”

According to him, 213 traditional dishes from various states and ethnic groups have been recognised as National Heritage.

These include char kuetiau, kuih angku, pulut tekan with seri kaya, laksa, pie tee, and gerang asam.

The two-day conference themed “Upholding Culinary Heritage” serves as a platform for experts and stakeholders to share insights on safeguarding Malaysia’s intangible cultural heritage. – Bernama