Johor leads data centre investments with RM164.45 billion approved projects

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has become Malaysia’s top data centre investment destination, with 42 projects worth RM164.45 billion approved as of the second quarter of 2025.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi revealed that these projects will generate more than 6,000 high-quality jobs.

He added that these initiatives will contribute 78.6 per cent of the country’s operational IT capacity.

Johor aims to account for six per cent of Malaysia’s total data centre capacity by 2030.

“In line with this development, the state government aspires to position Johor as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and the nation’s digital economy,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He explained that this vision will be realised through smart technology integration in public services and industry competitiveness.

The state also seeks to build an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem for all levels of society.

Onn Hafiz highlighted that Johor’s large-scale data centre infrastructure and AI advancements will strengthen its role as a regional digital hub.

Progressive government policies will further support this transformation, he added.

“This initiative will not only drive economic growth but also improve the quality of life for the people of Johor,“ he said.

High-skilled job opportunities and smart solutions for everyday challenges are among the expected benefits.

Onn Hafiz also met with Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo to discuss Johor’s digital development strategy.

The meeting took place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

He described the discussion as crucial for reinforcing Johor’s role in the Data Centre Task Force (DCTF).

The state aims to ensure data centre development is sustainable and impactful for its people. - Bernama